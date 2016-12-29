No. 14/13 Ohio State 87 (11-4;1-0) vs. Minnesota 62 (9-5;0-1)

Ohio State

Linnae Harper has been making the best of her opportunities since becoming eligible to play, sitting out after her transfer from Kentucky last spring during the season. She recorder her first double-double against the Gophers Wednesday evening in Value City arena with 12 points and 12 rebounds. She is averaging 10 p.p.g. and 7.5 r.p.g. and has only been contributing 17 minutes a game. She appears to be working herself into a starting role, but with the Buckeyes roster this year, who does Coach Kevin McGuff sit?

Kelsey Mitchell continues her torrid pace in making three pointers, she had 5 more to go with 6 assists and led all scorers with 23 points. Kelsey’s sister Chelsea scored her first points of the season with two three pointers late in the game. All eleven Buckeyes scored atleast 2 points on the night. Stephanie Mavunga was the only other Buckeye to join Mitchell and Harper in double figures(10) and had a very productive night defensively with 4 blocks and 4 rebounds(6 total)

Buckeye Highlights Courtesy of OhioStateBuckeyes.com

Minnesota

The Gophers opened the game 1-of-10 from the floor which allowed the Buckeyes to go on an 11-0 run and build an early 13-4 lead. They have lost to all five Power 5 opponents they have faced. Only scoring 10 points in the third quarter and missing all six of its 3-pointers they fell behind 65-43.

Bryanna Fernstrom, a mid-year transfer from Iowa State, had 12 points and 10 rebounds in her debut, as Kenisha Bell(14), Joanna Hedstrom(10) and Carlie Wagner(12) joined her in double figures. The Gophers shot just 29 percent (20 for 70), including 3 of 20 from 3-point range.

Wrap Up

The Buckeyes played the way they needed to to beat the Gophers at home and are starting to hit on all cylinders with the different line-ups head coach Kevin McGuff is working with. The best one right now appears to be Mitchell, Mavunga, Harper, Cooper and Calhoun. Asia Doss is having a decent season but her time and stats are decling due to contributions from two frosh(McCoy and Lewis) and Harper finally becoming eligible. Time will tell the difference Harper makes in the starting rotation.

Next up for the Buckeyes is a trip to Bloomington, to face a hot shooting Hoosiers team. Indiana has won seven-straight after knocking-off Penn State on Wednesday 89-70. The game tips off at 3 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS.

If you are a fan of Women’s college basketball, #1 UCONN takes on B1G leading and #4/3 Maryland tonight in front of a sold-out crowd at the XFINITY Center at 6 p.m. and on ESPN2. The Buckeyes only face the Terps one time this season and it isn’t until the second to last conference game on February 20th.