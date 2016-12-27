For The Love of the Buckeyes





Recently, I had a conversation with my 86 year old uncle who grew up in Newcomerstown, Ohio. He shared that he had been reminiscing about his life as a young boy. He recalled the town Blacksmith’s shop, Rexall Drugstore, the town hobo named “Rag Man,” and of course he shared a couple of thoughts on Woody Hayes. You see, my maternal grandmother, my uncle’s mother, and her siblings went to high school with Woody Hayes and his sister Mary in Newcomerstown.

I was meant to be a Buckeye fan from the beginning. My mother died when I was 18 years of age, but in the short time I had her, she instilled in me a love for sports. The only sports that were available for girls at my high school were field hockey, tennis and basketball; I wasn’t interested in the former two, and I am five feet two inches short, so basketball wasn’t my cup of tea either. So, what does a girl like me do?

I cheered for football and basketball. Where I attended high school, Walter E. Stebbins High School, the school colors are “Scarlet and Gray” and their Fight Song is the “Ohio State Fight Song.” With the minor change of two words, the rhyming is perfect. So, it was like cheering for the Buckeyes every Friday night…well, almost! I think that is where I get my yelling, screaming and jumping around at the television from, in addition to my mom– she watched sports with passion.

I have taken it on with a bit more zeal than some of my other family members, but the majority have taken it on with gusto. Watching the football games is generally a family affair at my house and my sister, known throughout our family as “The AD” (Athletic Director), shares my passion for the Buckeyes and the traditions.

Though a lifelong fan, up until the last few years, I never had much opportunity to attend a game. The most recent game I attended was “Dark Night at The Shoe.” I was thrilled to be able to attend the first “black out.” Being able to go to the first “black out” was a thrill, however, it did not compare to the game I attended a little less than a year ago.

The game was the B1G Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. At the top of my sisters bucket list was the chance to go to a B1G Championship game. There was no way I was going to let her go by herself; so, selfishly, I bought us tickets not knowing if our Buckeyes would be playing.

We had yet to face Michigan State and “That Team Up North,” but I was hopeful as was the rest of Buckeye Nation. After a dominant performance over The Spartans and surviving the Maize and Blue, with our second string QB, it was time to press on.

So, on a cold day in December with Ohio State flags on my car, Buckeye gear and a full tank of gas, we headed West on I70 to Indianapolis to watch our beloved Buckeyes face Wisconsin. My heart wanted to witness a win, but my head took over. After all, Wisconsin had an unstoppable running back in Melvin Gordon and we had not a second string quarterback, but a THIRD string quarterback who had gotten some play time in “That Team Up North” game.

I kept listening to predictions and everything I could on television and radio, because they know more than I do, right? I was skeptical. I began to believe that an old fashioned Woody Hayes beating was in our Buckeyes near future and we weren’t going to be the beaters, but the beaten!

Upon arrival in Indianapolis, the convention center was packed with Buckeye fans, a sea of Scarlet and Gray. An O-H around every corner and down every hall, always followed by a resounding I-O!!

We spent the day roaming Fan Fest and the flavor of the crowd was one of confidence with a bit of hope thrown on top. Spur of the moment, we bought tickets to go to the alumni celebration where an unexpected dream came true.

We had the opportunity to talk to and have our picture taken with Archie Griffin, or “Arch” as my uncle always reminds me, “That is what Woody called him.” Traditional Ohio State tunes resounded through the room as “The Best Damn Band in The Land” performed with zeal. Watching “Script Ohio” is as exciting the 100th time as it was the very first!

The game was stunning and exceeded our expectations; it was a miracle. It was mayhem in Indy. An old fashioned Woody Hayes beating had taken place, but the Buckeyes did the beating. Woody would have been proud! “I will pound you and pound you until you quit,” so eloquently spoken by Woody.”

Curious readers may be inquiring what the cherry on top of my Buckeye experiences was thus far. Well, thank you for asking. I participated in the Women’s Football Clinic in June of this year. Urban and Shelley Meyer established this event to raise funds for Breast Cancer. It was more than I ever could have imagined. Nine hundred, yes 900, women attended. Mothers, daughters and grandmothers from California, Georgia and Florida to name only a few states, with the oldest being 84 years young.

A picture with Coach Meyer and the National Championship Trophy started my day. Meeting players, spending time with the strength coaches and learning more about the game of football followed.

In the early afternoon I got to tour the athletic center. Let me tell you, while touring the “WHAC,” the air was electric. That was the pinnacle. Seeing the history of the Buckeyes on every wall reinforced the significance of the program and what it has meant and means to so many. Additionally, we toured the weight room, locker room and film room.

They made every woman feel like a celebrity, as we had the chance to take pictures with players, coaches Coombs, Beck, Johnson and Fickell. Coach Coombs actually took his National Championship ring out of his pocket and let me wear it for our picture. Who does that? Ohio State coaches, that’s who! Every one of them were engaging, kind, humble and generous with their time. I can’t wait to go back in 2016.

My uncle told me a story about Woody that involved my great Aunt Opal. Sometime after the infamous sideline punch in 1978, Woody was in Newcomerstown for an event. After the event, my great Aunt Opal called Woody over to talk to her. They sat on the park bench and talked a bit. Nobody really knows what was said during that conversation. But, anytime Opal talked about Woody after that, she always said “He may have come close to hitting him, but he didn’t actually hit him.” We all laughed. It was a good evening of family and stories.

Our love for the Buckeyes does run deep.