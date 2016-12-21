Ohio State 77 (9-3) vs. Youngstown State 40 (6-7)

Ohio State

The game started off roughly for the Buckeyes when starting center Micah Potter landed on the referee’s foot after going up for the opening jump ball. Potter immediately went to the locker room with an injured ankle and would not return. This wasn’t going to be a game that he would be missed. Jae’Sean Tate, Kam Williams, and Keita Bates-Diop each scored 15 points with solid shooting performances. Trevor Thompson also scored in double digits with 11 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to secure the double-double. Ohio State shot well from the floor at 50% and 33% from behind the arc.

Youngstown State

Oooof… Not a lot of bright spots for this team in this one. Matt Donlan had a decent game, scoring 25% of his team’s points with six rebounds. The Penguins’ biggest scoring threat, guard Cameron Morse, could not get anything going and ended the night with 6 points on 1-16 shooting. His shooting woes were shared by the rest of the team as YSU shot 21% (13-62) while only hitting 9.5% (2-21) from three-point range.

Wrap Up

After the Buckeyes lost three of their last five games, this game was exactly what they needed. There is only one more game before B1G conference play starts. The Buckeyes looked solid on defense and rebounded well. Some of the usual telltale statistics aren’t as useful for this game because of how out of hand this one was early. In fact, even a dope like me could see that.

9-1 Ohio State at the under 16 timeout. I'm calling it, game over. — Chris Drake (@chris_drake) December 21, 2016

The Buckeyes face off against UNC-Asheville at home on Thursday at 9:00 PM in Value City Arena. The game will air on ESPN 2 and the usual Ohio State stations WBNS 97.1FM and AM1460.