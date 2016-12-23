Ohio State 79 (10-3) vs. UNC Asheville 77 (8-5)

Ohio State

In what has become a recurring theme over the past few years, the Buckeyes played down to the level of their opponents. Ohio State had an almost 11 percent advantage in field goal percentage (54.7% to 43.8%) but allowed the Bulldogs to shoot just under 16 percent better from behind the arc (45.8% to 30%). Ohio State rebounded well against undersized Asheville, 39-28. Jae’Sean Tate had another solid performance with 17 points and 6 rebounds, despite fouling out late in the game. Jaquan Lyle matched Tate’s point total with 17 and had 6 assists. Unfortunately, Lyle also had 4 of Ohio State’s 13 turnovers while Asheville only had 10. Trevor Thompson had his fifth double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds but fouled out for the third time in 13 games after picking up a technical foul immediately after being called for a blocking foul. Thompson swatted the ball away from a Bulldogs player on a fake shot after the whistle on the foul. Marc Loving continued his roller coaster season while scoring only 11 points on horrible shooting from every spot on the floor (4-9 field goals, 1-5 three-pointers, and 2-6 free throws). Kam Williams appeared to injure his knee in the first half but returned to start the second and finished with 9 points in just 24 minutes.

UNC Asheville

The Bulldogs played up to their namesake and despite trailing by double digits twice, never allowed themselves to get down by more than 11. Asheville was able to force Ohio State scoreless from the floor for 5+ minutes late in the game and took a 2 point lead with just under 3 minutes to play. Cincinnati native MaCio Teague led the Bulldogs with 23 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists in a solid performance. Upper Arlington’s own Kevin Vannatta was held to 9 points before fouling out late in the game. I don’t know enough about UNC Asheville basketball to say if they care about moral victories but they have nothing to be ashamed of with this effort.

Wrap Up

Watching the Buckeyes completely dismantle Youngstown State, I thought this team would have another big win against UNCA. Ohio State had multiple chances to take over the game and pull away from the Bulldogs. This game was very reminiscent of the loss to FAU. Letting (perceived) lesser teams hang around until the last few minutes of games is a recipe for the NIT. I really don’t know what to expect out of this team and it looks like the coaching staff, and even the players, don’t know either.

Just like your dad's brother with the bad jokes, this UNCA just keeps hanging around. — Chris Drake (@chris_drake) December 23, 2016

The Buckeyes next face off against Illinois in Champaign on Sunday, January 1st. Start-time has not yet been announced. The game will air on BTN and the usual Ohio State stations WBNS 97.1FM and AM1460.