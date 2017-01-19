The latest episode of the Sons of Schmidt Podcast, with Buckeye Battle Cry Editor Brandon Zimmerman and Writer Mike Meals is now live. You can check it out on iTunes, Google Play, or SoundCloud.

On this week’s episode, episode 21, Brandon and Mike look at the key position battles to be played out at the WHAC going into spring ball and fall camp. They also look at the 3 key areas of improvement the Buckeyes need to address this off season to ensure the run to another college football playoff birth and potential nation championship is more than a pipe dream.

And believe it or not, there is even mention of the Ohio State Men’s Basketball team! That’s a first for the Sons of Schmidt!

Be sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast listening app, and check out the Sons of Schmidt podcast twitter account.