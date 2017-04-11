That the massive sports media empire known as The Sports Daily hosts an array of outstanding Major League Baseball blogs is old news.

What’s new is The Sports Daily MLB Power Rankings, created by Joseph Coblitz of the excellent Cleveland Indians blog Burning River Baseball.

Want to know which MLB teams are rising and which are in catastrophic freefall? Simply refer to the underpaid experts at The Sports Daily who rank all 30 teams each month.

Here are the first 2017 rankings: The Sports Daily MLB Power Rankings

Contributors include Mr. Coblitz and writers from Cards Diaspora, Metstradamus, Angels Win, and of course The Giants Cove. Check it out!