The Los Angeles Kings have announced individual ticket on sale information and their promotional giveaway schedule for the upcoming 2017-18 season.
The 2017-18 promotional game and giveaway schedule is highlighted by four unique bobblehead giveaways, a series of six limited edition collectible art prints, co-branded giveaways with the LA Galaxy and the Ontario Reign, and more.
The team’s flagship promotion will be the Mercury Insurance Bobblehead Series which will feature three players – each themed to one of our fans’ favorite holidays. Kyle Clifford will be transformed into a zombie for Halloween (October 14), Tyler Toffoli will become a holiday elf (December 5), and Tanner Pearsonwill don a green uniform in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day (March 17).
Additional promotional games and giveaways will be announced at a later date, including LA Kings Legends Nights presented by McDonald’s.
Saturday, September 16, Vancouver
2017-18 Pocket Schedule Giveaway /// Student Night
Thursday, September 28, Arizona
Arizona /// 2017-18 Pocket Schedule Giveaway /// Student Night
Saturday, September 30, Anaheim
2017-18 Pocket Schedule Giveaway /// Student Night
Thursday, October 5, Philadelphia
Opening Night presented by McDonald’s /// Limited Edition Collectible Art Print Giveaway presented by McDonald’s
Wednesday, October 11, Calgary
LA Galaxy Night /// LA Kings & LA Galaxy Co-Branded Scarf Giveaway /// Women in Hockey Night ///Student Night
Saturday, October 14, Buffalo
Halloween Night /// Kyle Clifford Zombie Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Mercury Insurance /// Beer Fest
Sunday, October 15, New York Islanders
Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by the Automobile Club of Southern California /// Make-A-Wish Foundation Awareness Night /// Sunday Funday
Wednesday, October 18, Montreal
Ontario Reign Night /// LA Kings & Ontario Reign Co-Branded Giveaway /// Hockey Fights Cancer Night
Thursday, November 2, Toronto
Native American Heritage Night presented by San Manuel Band of Mission Indians
Thursday, November 9, Tampa Bay
Veteran’s Night ///Limited Edition Collectible Art Print Giveaway /// Seats for Soldiers /// Military Baby Shower
Sunday, November 12, San Jose
Sunday Funday
Tuesday, November 14, Vancouver
Student Night /// Beer Fest /// Kings Care Foundation Food Drive presented by Blue Shield of California
Thursday, November 16, Boston
First Responders Appreciation Night /// Kings Care Foundation Food Drive presented by Blue Shield of California
Saturday, November 18, Florida
Kings Care Foundation Food Drive presented by Blue Shield of California /// Girl Scouts Family Day
Wednesday, November 22, Winnipeg
Limited Edition Collectible Art Print Giveaway /// Kings Care Foundation Food Drive presented by Blue Shield of California
Tuesday, December 5, Minnesota
Tyler Toffoli Holiday Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Mercury Insurance ///Student Night /// Kings Care Foundation Toy Drive
Thursday, December 7, Ottawa
Jewish Pride Night /// Kings Care Foundation Toy Drive
Saturday, December 9, Carolina
Kings Care Foundation Toy Drive /// Kings Care Foundation Adopt-A-Family
Thursday, December 21, Colorado
Beer Fest /// Kings Care Foundation Toy Drive
Thursday, December 28, Vegas
New Year’s Celebration Night /// Post-Game Pyrotechnic Show
Saturday, January 13, Anaheim
Bob Miller Celebration Day /// Bob Miller BOBblehead Giveaway
Monday, January 15, San Jose
Martin Luther King Day /// Limited Edition Collectible Art Print Giveaway /// Military Monday presented by Belfor
Sunday, January 21, New York Rangers
Sunday Funday
Saturday, February 3, Arizona
LA Dodgers Pride Night
Wednesday, February 7, Edmonton
Chinese New Year /// Chinese Heritage Night
Thursday, February 22, Dallas
Student Night /// Hockey is For Everyone
Saturday, February 24, Edmonton
Heart Month Awareness Night /// Scout Night
Monday, February 26, Vegas
Military Monday presented by Belfor /// Beer Fest
Thursday, March 1, Columbus
Pride Night /// Kings Care Foundation Book Drive
Thursday, March 8, Washington
Limited Edition Collectible Art Print Giveaway /// Student Night
Saturday, March 10, St. Louis
Bailey’s Birthday /// Stick Up for Animals Night /// Girl Scout Family Day
Monday, March 12, Vancouver
Reusable Shopping Bag Giveaway /// Military Monday presented by Belfor /// Student Night /// College Colors
Thursday, March 15, Detroit
Faith & Family Night
Saturday, March 17, New Jersey
St. Patrick’s Day /// Tanner Pearson St. Patrick’s Day Bobblehead presented by Mercury Insurance /// Beer Fest
Monday, March 26, Calgary
Military Monday presented by Belfor
Thursday, March 29, Arizona
Teacher Appreciation Night
Monday, April 2, Colorado
Autism Awareness Night /// Military Monday presented by Belfor
Thursday, April 5, Minnesota
Student Night
Saturday, April 7, Dallas
Fan Appreciation Night /// Fan Appreciation Giveaway