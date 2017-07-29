Quantcast
Posted by on July 29, 2017

Via LAKings.com:

The Los Angeles Kings have announced individual ticket on sale information and their promotional giveaway schedule for the upcoming 2017-18 season.

The 2017-18 promotional game and giveaway schedule is highlighted by four unique bobblehead giveaways, a series of six limited edition collectible art prints, co-branded giveaways with the LA Galaxy and the Ontario Reign, and more.

The team’s flagship promotion will be the Mercury Insurance Bobblehead Series which will feature three players – each themed to one of our fans’ favorite holidays. Kyle Clifford will be transformed into a zombie for Halloween (October 14), Tyler Toffoli will become a holiday elf (December 5), and Tanner Pearsonwill don a green uniform in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day (March 17).

Additional promotional games and giveaways will be announced at a later date, including LA Kings Legends Nights presented by McDonald’s.

Via lakingsinsider.com:

Saturday, September 16, Vancouver
2017-18 Pocket Schedule Giveaway /// Student Night

Thursday, September 28, Arizona
Arizona /// 2017-18 Pocket Schedule Giveaway /// Student Night

Saturday, September 30, Anaheim 
2017-18 Pocket Schedule Giveaway /// Student Night

Thursday, October 5, Philadelphia
Opening Night presented by McDonald’s /// Limited Edition Collectible Art Print Giveaway presented by McDonald’s

Wednesday, October 11, Calgary
LA Galaxy Night /// LA Kings & LA Galaxy Co-Branded Scarf Giveaway /// Women in Hockey Night ///Student Night

Saturday, October 14, Buffalo
Halloween Night /// Kyle Clifford Zombie Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Mercury Insurance /// Beer Fest

Sunday, October 15, New York Islanders
Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by the Automobile Club of Southern California /// Make-A-Wish Foundation Awareness Night /// Sunday Funday

Wednesday, October 18, Montreal
Ontario Reign Night /// LA Kings & Ontario Reign Co-Branded Giveaway /// Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Thursday, November 2, Toronto
Native American Heritage Night presented by San Manuel Band of Mission Indians

Thursday, November 9, Tampa Bay
Veteran’s Night ///Limited Edition Collectible Art Print Giveaway /// Seats for Soldiers /// Military Baby Shower

Sunday, November 12, San Jose
Sunday Funday

Tuesday, November 14, Vancouver
Student Night /// Beer Fest /// Kings Care Foundation Food Drive presented by Blue Shield of California

Thursday, November 16, Boston
First Responders Appreciation Night /// Kings Care Foundation Food Drive presented by Blue Shield of California

Saturday, November 18, Florida
Kings Care Foundation Food Drive presented by Blue Shield of California /// Girl Scouts Family Day

Wednesday, November 22, Winnipeg
Limited Edition Collectible Art Print Giveaway /// Kings Care Foundation Food Drive presented by Blue Shield of California

Tuesday, December 5, Minnesota
Tyler Toffoli Holiday Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Mercury Insurance ///Student Night /// Kings Care Foundation Toy Drive

Thursday, December 7, Ottawa
Jewish Pride Night /// Kings Care Foundation Toy Drive

Saturday, December 9, Carolina
Kings Care Foundation Toy Drive /// Kings Care Foundation Adopt-A-Family

Thursday, December 21, Colorado
Beer Fest /// Kings Care Foundation Toy Drive

Thursday, December 28, Vegas
New Year’s Celebration Night /// Post-Game Pyrotechnic Show

Saturday, January 13, Anaheim
Bob Miller Celebration Day /// Bob Miller BOBblehead Giveaway

Monday, January 15, San Jose
Martin Luther King Day /// Limited Edition Collectible Art Print Giveaway /// Military Monday presented by Belfor

Sunday, January 21, New York Rangers
Sunday Funday

Saturday, February 3, Arizona
LA Dodgers Pride Night

Wednesday, February 7, Edmonton
Chinese New Year /// Chinese Heritage Night

Thursday, February 22, Dallas
Student Night /// Hockey is For Everyone

Saturday, February 24, Edmonton
Heart Month Awareness Night /// Scout Night

Monday, February 26, Vegas
Military Monday presented by Belfor /// Beer Fest

Thursday, March 1, Columbus
Pride Night /// Kings Care Foundation Book Drive

Thursday, March 8, Washington
Limited Edition Collectible Art Print Giveaway /// Student Night

Saturday, March 10, St. Louis
Bailey’s Birthday /// Stick Up for Animals Night /// Girl Scout Family Day

Monday, March 12, Vancouver
Reusable Shopping Bag Giveaway /// Military Monday presented by Belfor /// Student Night /// College Colors

Thursday, March 15, Detroit
Faith & Family Night

Saturday, March 17, New Jersey
St. Patrick’s Day /// Tanner Pearson St. Patrick’s Day Bobblehead presented by Mercury Insurance /// Beer Fest

Monday, March 26, Calgary
Military Monday presented by Belfor

Thursday, March 29, Arizona
Teacher Appreciation Night

Monday, April 2, Colorado
Autism Awareness Night /// Military Monday presented by Belfor

Thursday, April 5, Minnesota
Student Night

Saturday, April 7, Dallas
Fan Appreciation Night /// Fan Appreciation Giveaway

