Via LAKings.com:

The Los Angeles Kings have announced individual ticket on sale information and their promotional giveaway schedule for the upcoming 2017-18 season.

The 2017-18 promotional game and giveaway schedule is highlighted by four unique bobblehead giveaways, a series of six limited edition collectible art prints, co-branded giveaways with the LA Galaxy and the Ontario Reign, and more.

The team’s flagship promotion will be the Mercury Insurance Bobblehead Series which will feature three players – each themed to one of our fans’ favorite holidays. Kyle Clifford will be transformed into a zombie for Halloween (October 14), Tyler Toffoli will become a holiday elf (December 5), and Tanner Pearsonwill don a green uniform in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day (March 17).

Additional promotional games and giveaways will be announced at a later date, including LA Kings Legends Nights presented by McDonald’s.

Via lakingsinsider.com:

Saturday, September 16, Vancouver

2017-18 Pocket Schedule Giveaway /// Student Night

Thursday, September 28, Arizona

Arizona /// 2017-18 Pocket Schedule Giveaway /// Student Night

Saturday, September 30, Anaheim

2017-18 Pocket Schedule Giveaway /// Student Night

Thursday, October 5, Philadelphia

Opening Night presented by McDonald’s /// Limited Edition Collectible Art Print Giveaway presented by McDonald’s

Wednesday, October 11, Calgary

LA Galaxy Night /// LA Kings & LA Galaxy Co-Branded Scarf Giveaway /// Women in Hockey Night ///Student Night

Saturday, October 14, Buffalo

Halloween Night /// Kyle Clifford Zombie Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Mercury Insurance /// Beer Fest

Sunday, October 15, New York Islanders

Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by the Automobile Club of Southern California /// Make-A-Wish Foundation Awareness Night /// Sunday Funday

Wednesday, October 18, Montreal

Ontario Reign Night /// LA Kings & Ontario Reign Co-Branded Giveaway /// Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Thursday, November 2, Toronto

Native American Heritage Night presented by San Manuel Band of Mission Indians

Thursday, November 9, Tampa Bay

Veteran’s Night ///Limited Edition Collectible Art Print Giveaway /// Seats for Soldiers /// Military Baby Shower

Sunday, November 12, San Jose

Sunday Funday

Tuesday, November 14, Vancouver

Student Night /// Beer Fest /// Kings Care Foundation Food Drive presented by Blue Shield of California

Thursday, November 16, Boston

First Responders Appreciation Night /// Kings Care Foundation Food Drive presented by Blue Shield of California

Saturday, November 18, Florida

Kings Care Foundation Food Drive presented by Blue Shield of California /// Girl Scouts Family Day

Wednesday, November 22, Winnipeg

Limited Edition Collectible Art Print Giveaway /// Kings Care Foundation Food Drive presented by Blue Shield of California

Tuesday, December 5, Minnesota

Tyler Toffoli Holiday Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Mercury Insurance ///Student Night /// Kings Care Foundation Toy Drive

Thursday, December 7, Ottawa

Jewish Pride Night /// Kings Care Foundation Toy Drive

Saturday, December 9, Carolina

Kings Care Foundation Toy Drive /// Kings Care Foundation Adopt-A-Family

Thursday, December 21, Colorado

Beer Fest /// Kings Care Foundation Toy Drive

Thursday, December 28, Vegas

New Year’s Celebration Night /// Post-Game Pyrotechnic Show

Saturday, January 13, Anaheim

Bob Miller Celebration Day /// Bob Miller BOBblehead Giveaway

Monday, January 15, San Jose

Martin Luther King Day /// Limited Edition Collectible Art Print Giveaway /// Military Monday presented by Belfor

Sunday, January 21, New York Rangers

Sunday Funday

Saturday, February 3, Arizona

LA Dodgers Pride Night

Wednesday, February 7, Edmonton

Chinese New Year /// Chinese Heritage Night

Thursday, February 22, Dallas

Student Night /// Hockey is For Everyone

Saturday, February 24, Edmonton

Heart Month Awareness Night /// Scout Night

Monday, February 26, Vegas

Military Monday presented by Belfor /// Beer Fest

Thursday, March 1, Columbus

Pride Night /// Kings Care Foundation Book Drive

Thursday, March 8, Washington

Limited Edition Collectible Art Print Giveaway /// Student Night

Saturday, March 10, St. Louis

Bailey’s Birthday /// Stick Up for Animals Night /// Girl Scout Family Day

Monday, March 12, Vancouver

Reusable Shopping Bag Giveaway /// Military Monday presented by Belfor /// Student Night /// College Colors

Thursday, March 15, Detroit

Faith & Family Night

Saturday, March 17, New Jersey

St. Patrick’s Day /// Tanner Pearson St. Patrick’s Day Bobblehead presented by Mercury Insurance /// Beer Fest

Monday, March 26, Calgary

Military Monday presented by Belfor

Thursday, March 29, Arizona

Teacher Appreciation Night

Monday, April 2, Colorado

Autism Awareness Night /// Military Monday presented by Belfor

Thursday, April 5, Minnesota

Student Night

Saturday, April 7, Dallas

Fan Appreciation Night /// Fan Appreciation Giveaway