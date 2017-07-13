Andrei Loktionov has agreed to a professional tryout (PTO) with the Los Angeles Kings ahead of the 2017-18 season.

The PTO means the 27-year-old native of Voskresensk, Russia could return to the team that drafted him 123rd overall in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. He will attend Kings training camp in September.

Last season, Loktionov registered 27 points (12G-15A) in 58 games for Lokomotiv Yaroslavl of the KHL. He added 12 points (4G-8A) in 14 games during Lokomotiv’s run to the Western Conference finals of the Gagarin Cup.

Loktionov previously played 155 games in the NHL, earning 48 points (22G-26A) during that time.

He scored his first NHL goal while a member of the Kings against the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 20, 2010. He also played two games in the 2012 playoffs for the Kings.

Loktionov also captured a Gold Medal at the 2014 IIHF World Championship while playing for Team Russia.