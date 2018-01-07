Quantcast
The Sports Daily > The Hockey Kings
Christian Folin Activated from IR; Jake Muzzin Placed on Injured Reserve
Posted by on January 7, 2018

The Los Angeles Kings have activated defenseman Christian Folin from injured reserve, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced.

Dec 28, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin (6) takes the puck down ice in the second period against the Vegas Golden Knights at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Also, defenseman Jake Muzzin (3-20=23) has been placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 4.

The 6-3, 204-pound native of Gothenburg, Sweden has appeared in 26 games this season with the Kings, posting five points (2-3=5) and 11 penalty minutes. He has missed six games thus far due to an upper-body injury.

Signed as an unrestricted free agent by the Kings on July, 1 2017, Folin has appeared in 144 career NHL games posting 28 points (6-22=28), a plus-14 rating and 61 penalty minutes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s