The Los Angeles Kings have activated defenseman Christian Folin from injured reserve, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced.

Also, defenseman Jake Muzzin (3-20=23) has been placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 4.

The 6-3, 204-pound native of Gothenburg, Sweden has appeared in 26 games this season with the Kings, posting five points (2-3=5) and 11 penalty minutes. He has missed six games thus far due to an upper-body injury.

Signed as an unrestricted free agent by the Kings on July, 1 2017, Folin has appeared in 144 career NHL games posting 28 points (6-22=28), a plus-14 rating and 61 penalty minutes.