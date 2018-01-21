The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Friday that Dustin Brown has been fined $10,000 for cross-checking Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz during last night’s game.

The penalty happened at 6:41 of the third period; Brown received a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct.

Schultz left the game and did not return.

During postgame interviews, Brown was asked his thoughts on the game misconduct call.

“I’m going to close on him. He stumbles, toe picks. I don’t drive him into the wall or anything,”

Brown said after the game. “Also, closing on the play, at the most it’s probably a two, I think. I mean, who knows because of the protocol and all that, but it’s one of those plays where I’m going to close and he’s in an unfortunate spot.”