Dustin Brown Fined for His Hit on Justin Schultz
Posted by on January 21, 2018

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Friday that Dustin Brown has been fined $10,000 for cross-checking Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz during last night’s game.

Jan 19, 2018; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown (23) pokes the puck away from Anaheim Ducks right wing Corey Perry (10) during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

The penalty happened at 6:41 of the third period; Brown received a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct.

Schultz left the game and did not return.

During postgame interviews, Brown was asked his thoughts on the game misconduct call.

“I’m going to close on him. He stumbles, toe picks. I don’t drive him into the wall or anything,”

Brown said after the game. “Also, closing on the play, at the most it’s probably a two, I think. I mean, who knows because of the protocol and all that, but it’s one of those plays where I’m going to close and he’s in an unfortunate spot.”

