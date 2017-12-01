The LA Kings have signed goaltender Jack Campbell to a two-year contract extension, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced today.

Campbell’s contract carries an AAV of $675,000 at the NHL level.

The first year of his contract is a two-way deal, and the second year of his contract is a one-way deal.

The 25-year-old Campbell (born Jan. 9, 1992) is a 6-2, 201-pound native of Port Huron, Mich. who has appeared in eight games this season with the Ontario Reign (AHL), posting a 2-4-1 record with a .915 save percentage and a 2.60 goals-against average.

Last season Campbell posted career-highs in all major categories with the Reign. He had a 31-15-6 record with a .914 save percentage, a 2.52 goals-against average and five shutouts. Among AHL goaltenders he ranked first in wins, second in minutes played (3,072), tied for second in shutouts and four in saves (1,365). He made one appearance for the Kings, coming into the game in relief and stopping all five shots he faced in 20 minutes of action.

A first-round (11th overall) selection of the Dallas Stars in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Campbell has appeared in 182 regular-season AHL games, posting an 89-62-17 record, .910 save percentage, 2.70 goals against average and 14 shutouts. Acquired from Dallas in exchange for Nick Ebert on June 25, 2016, Campbell has played in two career NHL games, including one NHL start with Dallas on Oct. 20, 2013 at ANA. He made 41 saves in the loss.