The LA Kings have recalled goaltender Jack Campbell on an emergency basis from the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced Saturday.

Forward Kyle Clifford has been placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 16.

The 25-year-old Campbell (born Jan. 9, 1992) is a 6-2, 197-pound native of Port Huron, Mich. who has appeared in 15 games this season with Ontario, posting a 6-6-2 record, 2.67 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.

Acquired from Dallas for Nick Ebert on June 25, 2016, Campbell appeared in one game last season for the Kings, stopping all five shots he faced in 20 minutes.

Last season for Ontario he set career-highs in all major categories, posting a record of 31-15-6 with a .914 save percentage, 2.52 goals-against average and five shutouts. Among AHL goaltenders he ranked first in wins, second in minutes played (3,072), tied for second in shutouts and fourth in saves.