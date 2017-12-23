Quantcast
The Sports Daily > The Hockey Kings
Jack Campbell Recalled on Emergency Basis; Kyle Clifford Placed on IR
Posted by on December 23, 2017

The LA Kings have recalled goaltender Jack Campbell on an emergency basis from the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced Saturday.

Forward Kyle Clifford has been placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 16.

The 25-year-old Campbell (born Jan. 9, 1992) is a 6-2, 197-pound native of Port Huron, Mich. who has appeared in 15 games this season with Ontario, posting a 6-6-2 record, 2.67 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.

Acquired from Dallas for Nick Ebert on June 25, 2016, Campbell appeared in one game last season for the Kings, stopping all five shots he faced in 20 minutes.

Last season for Ontario he set career-highs in all major categories, posting a record of 31-15-6 with a .914 save percentage, 2.52 goals-against average and five shutouts. Among AHL goaltenders he ranked first in wins, second in minutes played (3,072), tied for second in shutouts and fourth in saves.

Sep 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Kings goalie Jack Campbell (1) makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights during a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s