The LA Kings have signed forward Jonny Brodzinski to a two-year contract extension, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced Friday.

Brodzinski’s contract carries an Average Annual Value (AAV) of $650,000 at the NHL level.

The first year of his contract is a two-way deal, and the second year of his contract is a one-way deal.

The 24-year-old (born June 19, 1993) 6-1, 218-pound native of Ham Lake, Minnesota made his NHL debut last season with the Kings, appearing in six games, recording two assists, a plus-2 rating and two penalty minutes.

His first NHL game was on March 25 vs. NY Rangers, and he recorded his first NHL points (2 assists) on April 4 vs. Edmonton.

He also appeared in 59 games with the AHL’s Ontario Reign last season, posting 49 points (27G-22A), a plus-3 rating and 12 penalty minutes.

In five postseason games with the Reign he recorded four points (2G-2A), a plus-1 rating and two penalty minutes. He tied for the team-lead in goals, ranked second in points and tied for third in assists.

A fifth-round (148th overall) selection of the Kings in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Brodzinski has appeared in 124 regular-season AHL games, posting 77 points (42G-35A), a plus-3 rating and four penalty minutes.

He has also played in nine postseason games, recording seven points (4G-3A), a plus-14 rating and 14 penalty minutes.