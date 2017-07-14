The Los Angeles Kings have signed defenseman Kevin Gravel to a one-year, two-way contract extension, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced today.

Gravel’s contract carries an Annual Average Value (AAV) of $650,000 at the NHL level.

The 25-year-old, 6-4, 212-pound native of Kingsford, Michigan appeared in 49 games last season with the Kings, posting seven points (1G-6A), a plus-3 rating and six penalty minutes.

He registered his first NHL point on Nov. 8 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and scored his first NHL goal on Feb. 23 against the Boston Bruins.

He also appeared in six games with the AHL’s Ontario Reign, recording two assists.

A fifth-round (148th overall) selection of the Kings in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Gravel has appeared in 54 NHL games, recording seven points (1G-6A), a plus-3 rating and six penalty minutes.

He also appeared in all 19 games of the Manchester Monarchs 2015 Calder Cup Championship run, recording five assists and a plus-2 rating.