Via NHL.com:

The LA Kings have activated defenseman Alec Martinez from injured reserve, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced today. Also, forward Kyle Clifford has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 11. Clifford is considered week-to-week.

The 6-0, 208-pound native of Rochester Hills, Mich. has not appeared in a game yet this season. Last season he played in a career-high 82 games and registered 39 points (9-30=39) and 24 penalty minutes. He set career-highs in points and assists.

Selected by the Kings in the fourth-round (95th overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Martinez has appeared in 419 career NHL games, collecting 147 points (48-99=147), a plus-31 rating and 126 penalty minutes.