Quantcast
The Sports Daily > The Hockey Kings
LA Kings Activate Martinez From IR. Clifford Placed On IR
Posted by on October 14, 2017

Via NHL.com:

 

The LA Kings have activated defenseman Alec Martinez from injured reserve, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced today. Also, forward Kyle Clifford has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 11. Clifford is considered week-to-week.

The 6-0, 208-pound native of Rochester Hills, Mich. has not appeared in a game yet this season. Last season he played in a career-high 82 games and registered 39 points (9-30=39) and 24 penalty minutes. He set career-highs in points and assists.

Selected by the Kings in the fourth-round (95th overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Martinez has appeared in 419 career NHL games, collecting 147 points (48-99=147), a plus-31 rating and 126 penalty minutes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s