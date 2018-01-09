The LA Kings have assigned forward Jonny Brodzinski and defenseman Kevin Gravel to the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced.

The 24-year-old Brodzinski (born June 19, 1993) is a 6-1, 217-pound native of Ham Lake, Minn., who has recorded two points (2-0=2), a plus-1 rating and six penalty minutes in his 22 games with the Kings this season.

At the time of his recall on Nov. 16 he ranked tied for first in goals (4), second in points (9) and third in assists (5) among Ontario players.

Selected in the fifth-round (148th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Brodzinski has appeared in 28 games over the last two seasons with the Kings, including his first NHL goal, Nov. 18 vs. Florida. He has tallied four points (2-2=4), a plus-3 rating and eight penalty minutes.

The 25-year-old Gravel (born March 6, 1992) is a 6-5, 212-pound native of Kingsford, Mich. who has appeared in three games this season with the Kings, recording one point (0-1=1). He played in 24 games earlier this season with Ontario, recording nine points (3-6=9) and 15 penalty minutes.

Selected by the Kings in the fifth-round (148th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Gravel has appeared in 57 games over the last three seasons with the Kings, posting eight points (1-7=8), a plus-3 rating and six penalty minutes.