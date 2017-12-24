Quantcast
The Sports Daily > The Hockey Kings
LA Kings Assign Kevin Gravel and Jack Campbell to Ontario Reign
Posted by on December 24, 2017

The LA Kings have assigned defenseman Kevin Gravel and goaltender Jack Campbell to the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced today.

Neither player appeared in a game with the Kings this season during their first call-up of the season.

Jan 18, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Kevin Gravel (53) and San Jose Sharks left wing Patrick Marleau (12) battle for the puck during a NHL hockey game at Staples Center. The Sharks defeated the Kings 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 25-year-old Gravel is a 6-5, 212-pound native of Kingsford, Mich. appeared in 24 games earlier this season with Ontario, recording nine points (3-6=9) and 15 penalty minutes. He was recalled from Ontario on Dec. 20.

The 25-year-old Campbell is a 6-2, 197-pound native of Port Huron, Mich. who appeared in 15 games earlier this season with Ontario, posting a 6-6-2 record, 2.67 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. He was recalled yesterday on an emergency basis.

Sep 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Kings goalie Jack Campbell (1) makes a glove save against the Vegas Golden Knights during a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Kings host the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. at STAPLES Center after the league-wide three-day holiday break. The game will be broadcast on NBCSN and KABC Radio 790.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s