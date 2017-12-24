The LA Kings have assigned defenseman Kevin Gravel and goaltender Jack Campbell to the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced today.

Neither player appeared in a game with the Kings this season during their first call-up of the season.

The 25-year-old Gravel is a 6-5, 212-pound native of Kingsford, Mich. appeared in 24 games earlier this season with Ontario, recording nine points (3-6=9) and 15 penalty minutes. He was recalled from Ontario on Dec. 20.

The 25-year-old Campbell is a 6-2, 197-pound native of Port Huron, Mich. who appeared in 15 games earlier this season with Ontario, posting a 6-6-2 record, 2.67 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. He was recalled yesterday on an emergency basis.

The Kings host the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. at STAPLES Center after the league-wide three-day holiday break. The game will be broadcast on NBCSN and KABC Radio 790.