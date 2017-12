The LA Kings have placed forward Andy Andreoff on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 25, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced.

The 6-1, 203-pound native of Pickering, Ontario has appeared in 22 games this season with the Kings, posting two points (1-1=2) and 36 penalty minutes.

Selected in the third-round (80th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by the Kings, Andreoff has appeared in 136 career NHL games posting 17 points (11-6=17) and 200 penalty minutes.