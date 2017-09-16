The Los Angeles Kings will hold open goaltending tryouts on September 27 at the Toyota Sports Center. The team will be seeking for qualified amateur goaltending candidates to provide emergency goaltending duties at all of its 2017-18 home games at STAPLES Center.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old and have played a high level of amateur hockey, but must not have signed a contract to play in a professional league.

“The NHL requires each home team to have an emergency goalie in the stands for every game and we thought this would be a good opportunity to see who in our area is best qualified for the job,” said Kings President Luc Robitaille. “It will be interesting, that is for sure.”

Sign up now, as only 30 goaltenders will be selected to try out. You must RSVP. Walkup registrations will not be accepted.

https://lakings.formstack.com/forms/emergency_goalie_tryout