The LA Kings have acquired forward Torrey Mitchell from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a conditional draft choice in the 2018 NHL Draft, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced.

Mitchell, 32 (born Jan. 30, 1985), has played in 11 games with the Canadiens this year, going scoreless with two penalty minutes.

The 5-11, 186-pound native of Greenfield Park, Quebec has played for the Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres, Minnesota Wild and San Jose Sharks during his 10-year NHL career. In 617 regular-season games he has posted 141 points (61-80=141) and 323 penalty minutes.

Drafted in the fourth-round (126th overall) by San Jose during the 2004 NHL Entry Draft, he has appeared in 75 playoff games, posting 18 points (5-13=18) and 36 penalty minutes.