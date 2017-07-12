The Los Angeles Kings are lending a hand to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to help increase blood donations this summer. CHLA has recently announced that their blood inventory has reached critical low levels.

“The blood donor center at CHLA has been a cornerstone program of the Kings Care Foundation since 2009. We’ve learned over the years that the summer is always a challenging time for incoming donations, so the team, along with our players, want to do everything we can to help spread the word and get people in there to donate. Blood is needed year-round at the hospital,” said Jennifer Pope, Vice President of the Kings Care Foundation and Community Relations at the Kings.

LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 07: Alec Martinez #27 of the Los Angeles Kings skates against the Dallas Stars during their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 7, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dallas won 6-3. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

You can help increase CHLA’s blood levels by donating blood at the Kings Blood and Pucks Fridays where Bailey and the LA Kings Ice Crew will be on site each Friday throughout the summer from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CHLA. You may even get a surprise visit from Kings forward Alec Martinez.

To schedule an appointment to donate, call 323-361-2441.