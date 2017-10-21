Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to repair a cut on his left leg, Kings general manager Rob Blake announced Thursday.

Via FOX Sports, Carter was hurt on a hit by Jeff Petry during the Kings’ 5-1 victory over Montreal on Wednesday night. Petry’s skate came off the ice and connected with the inside of Carter’s lower leg during the first period.

Carter has three assists in six games this season for the Kings. The power forward had 32 goals and 34 assists last season in his highest-scoring season since 2011.