Los Angeles Kings have signed forward Nick Shore to a one-year contract extension Posted by suzannabezyan14 on July 11, 2017 The Los Angeles Kings have signed forward Nick Shore to a one-year contract extension. Shore's contract is an Annual Average Value (AAV) of $925,000.The 24-year-old Shore (born Sept. 26, 1992) is a 6-1, 201-pound native of Denver, Colo. who appeared in a career-high 70 regular-season games this past season with the Kings, recording a career-high in goals (6), assists (11) and points (17). He also tallied his first career short-handed goal, Jan. 9 vs. Dallas and registered his second career game-winning goal on Dec. 22 vs. Nashville.A third-round (82nd overall) selection of the Kings in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, Shore will be entering his fourth NHL season in 2017-18.He has appeared in 172 regular-season games posting 34 points (10-24=34) and 62 penalty minutes in his NHL career.