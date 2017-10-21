The Los Angeles Kings have signed defenseman Derek Forbort to a two-year contract, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced. Forbort’s contract will have an Annual Average Value (AAV) of $2.525 million.

Via the Kings:

The 25-year-old Forbort (born on March 4, 1992) is a 6-4, 215-pound native of Duluth, Minn., who has appeared in all six games this season for the Kings, posting two points (0-2=2), a plus-5 rating and two penalty minutes. He played in his 100th career NHL game this season, Oct. 15 vs. NY Islanders.

He appeared in all 82 games last season with the Kings, his first full NHL season. He tallied 18 points (2-16=18), a plus-8 rating and 54 penalty minutes.

Forbort was selected as the Mark Bavis Memorial Award winner (voted on by the media) as the best newcomer on the team. He also finished eighth in the NHL among rookie skaters in TOI/GM (20:06), and ranked sixth among rookie defensemen in assists, tied for sixth in plus/minus, and tied for eighth in points.

A first-round (15th overall) selection of the Kings in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Forbort has appeared in 102 regular-season games posting 22 points (3-19=22), a plus-12 rating and 73 penalty minutes.