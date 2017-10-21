The LA Kings have signed forward Brooks Laich to a one-year contract, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced. Laich’s contract will have an Annual Average Value (AAV) of $650,000.

Via the Kings:

The 34-year-old Laich (born on June 23, 1983) is a 6-2, 200-pound native of Wawota, Saskatchewan, and a veteran of 12 NHL seasons. In 764 career NHL regular season games with Washington, Toronto, and Ottawa, he has amassed 134 goals, 331 points and 301 penalty minutes. His NHL career also includes 65 playoff games, where he’s totaled 10 goals, 32 points and 26 penalty minutes in those contests.

Laich made his NHL debut with Ottawa during the 2003-04 season and then spent the next 11 seasons in Washington where he scored 20-plus goals over three straight seasons (2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10), and registered career highs with 25 goals and 59 points during the 2009-10 campaign. He played for both the Capitals (60 GP, 1-6=7) and the Maple Leafs (21 GP, 1-6=7) during the 2015-16 season.

Laich was a sixth-round (193rd overall) selection of the Ottawa Senators in the 2001 NHL Entry Draft. He signed a professional tryout agreement with the Kings and participated in King’s training camp before being released from the PTO at the end of camp. Since that time, he has continued to practice with the team.