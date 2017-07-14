Today, the Los Angeles Kings have signed forwards Justin Auger and Andrew Crescenzi, along with defensemen Zachary Leslie and Kurtis MacDermid to one-year, two-way contract extensions, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced today. All four of the players’ contracts carry a $650,000 cap hit at the NHL level.

The 23-year-old Auger (born May 14, 1994) is a 6-6, 233-pound native of Kitchener, Ontario who appeared in 61 regular-season games this past season with the AHL’s Ontario Reign, recording 20 points (11G-9A) and 58 penalty minutes.

He also appeared in all five postseason games for the Reign, registering three points (2G-1A), a plus-2 rating and six penalty minutes.

A fourth-round (103rd overall) selection of the Kings in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Auger has appeared in 199 regular-season games during his three-year AHL career, posting 85 points (43G-42A), a plus-30 rating and 174 penalty minutes. He has also played in 37 postseason games, including all 19 games during the 2015 playoff campaign that saw the Manchester Monarchs (previously the Kings AHL affiliate) win the Calder Cup.

The 24-year-old Crescenzi (born July 29, 1992) is a 6-5, 207-pound native of Thornhill, Ontario who appeared in 56 games last season with the Reign, posting 15 points (7G-8A) and 57 penalty minutes.

He was out at the end of the regular-season and missed the entire postseason with an injury.

Acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs for Brandon Kozun on Jan. 22, 2014, Crescenzi has appeared in 240 regular-season AHL games, posting 58 points (22G-36A) and 231 penalty minutes. He has also played in 30 postseason games, and helped Manchester lift the Calder Cup during the 2015 AHL playoffs.

The 23-year-old Leslie (born Jan. 31, 1994) is a 6-1, 182-pound native of Ottawa, Ontario who appeared in 65 regular-season games this past season with Ontario, recording 23 points (5G-18A) and 29 penalty minutes. He also appeared in all five postseason games for Ontario, going scoreless with six penalty minutes.

A sixth-round (178th overall) selection of the Kings in the 2013 NHL Draft, Leslie has appeared in 95 regular-season AHL games, posting 28 points (5G-23A) and 42 penalty minutes.

He appeared in eight postseason games, recording two assists, a plus-1 rating and eight penalty minutes.

The 23-year-old MacDermid (born March 25, 1994) is a 6-5, 239-pound native of Sauble Beach, Ontario who appeared in 58 regular-season games this past season with Ontario, recording 20 points (6G-14A), a plus-11 rating and 135 penalty minutes.

He also appeared in all five postseason games for Ontario, going scoreless with a plus-4 rating and four penalty minutes.

Signed by the Kings as an unrestricted free agent on Sept. 12, 2012, MacDermid has appeared in 114 regular-season AHL games, posting 36 points (10G-26A), a plus-35 rating and 256 penalty minutes. He’s played in 18 postseason games, tallying three points (2G-1A) and 16 penalty minutes.