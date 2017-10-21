The Los Angeles Kings celebrated Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at STAPLES Center.

Via LAKings.com:

Players, coaches, broadcasters, staff and fans all participated in the annual event which aims to raise awareness about important resources available to those impacted by cancer.

The Kings Care Foundation raised over $20,000 through the mobile auction, which featured lavender warm-up jerseys and taped sticks.

Kings fans helped raise another $9,000 with the proceeds of the 50/50 raffle.

Kings players also contributed significantly to the cause by scoring 17 goals at home during the month of October. Each goal was met with a $500 donation for a total of $8,500.

Beyond fundraising, attendees of the game united in support of all fans and their loved ones impacted by sharing their stories, writing their names on placards and posting on social media.