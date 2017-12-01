The LA Kings have activated forward Marian Gaborik from injured reserve, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced.

The 6-1, 200-pound native of Trencin, Slovakia has not appeared in a game yet this season. Last season he played in 56 games and registered 21 points (10-11=21) and 18 penalty minutes.

Selected in the first-round (3rd overall) of the 2000 NHL Entry Draft by the Minnesota Wild, Gaborik has appeared in 989 career NHL games with Minnesota, New York Rangers Columbus and Los Angeles, collecting 794 points (396-398=794), a plus-93 and 468 penalty minutes.