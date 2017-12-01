Quantcast
Marian Gaborik Activated from Injured Reserve
Posted by on December 1, 2017

The LA Kings have activated forward Marian Gaborik from injured reserve, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced.

The 6-1, 200-pound native of Trencin, Slovakia has not appeared in a game yet this season. Last season he played in 56 games and registered 21 points (10-11=21) and 18 penalty minutes.

Selected in the first-round (3rd overall) of the 2000 NHL Entry Draft by the Minnesota Wild, Gaborik has appeared in 989 career NHL games with Minnesota, New York Rangers Columbus and Los Angeles, collecting 794 points (396-398=794), a plus-93 and 468 penalty minutes.

Los Angeles Kings v Arizona Coyotes
GLENDALE, AZ – NOVEMBER 24: Marian Gaborik #12 of the Los Angeles Kings awaits a face off during the third period of the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on November 24, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Coyotes defeated the Kings 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

