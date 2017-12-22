The Los Angeles Kings may have come up short against the New York Rangers on December 15, but forward Marian Gaborik had a night to remember.

The veteran forward scored a goal and added an assist while playing in his 1,000th NHL game.

Currently in his fifth season with the Kings, Gaborik, 35, entered the game at Madison Square Garden having recorded 800 points including 400 goals in 999 career games. He won a Stanley Cup Championship with the Kings in 2014 and has played in 84 total NHL playoff contests.

Gaborik was later honored by the Kings before the team’s game on Thursday, December 21 – at STAPLES Center in a special pregame ceremony.

Via the Kings:

Originally selected by the Minnesota Wild in the first-round (third overall) in the 2000 NHL Entry Draft, this is Gaborik’s 18th NHL season. In addition to the Wild, Gaborik has also played with the Rangers and the Columbus Blue Jackets. A native of Slovakia, he was acquired by the Kings from the Blue Jackets on March 5, 2014.

Per the Elias Sports Bureau, Gaborik is the 53rd player to have played for the Kings to reach the 1,000 game milestone. Eighteen of those players accomplished the feat while in a Kings uniform: Ralph Backstrom, Rob Blake, Doug Bodger, Kelly Buchberger, Russ Courtnall, Marcel Dionne, Ray Ferraro, Garry Galley, Wayne Gretzky, Jari Kurri, Bob Nevin, Sean O’Donnell, Bob Pulford, Robyn Regehr, Luc Robitaille, Ryan Smyth, Dave Taylor and Garry Unger.

Gaborik will become the 314th player in NHL history to play in 1,000 games.