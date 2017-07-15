The LA Kings have signed forward Michael Mersch to a one-year, two-way contract extension, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced Friday.

Mersch’s contract carries an Average Annual Value (AAV) of $650,000 at the NHL level.

The 24-year-old (born Oct. 2, 1992) 6-2, 213-pound native of Park Ridge, Illinois appeared in 48 regular-season games this past season with the AHL Ontario Reign, recording 33 points (16G-17A) and 46 penalty minutes.

He missed half of January and all of February with a knee injury. He also appeared in all five postseason games for the Reign, registering three assists. He tied for the team-lead in assists and tied for third on the team in points.

A fourth-round (110th overall) selection of the Kings in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, Mersch has appeared in 183 regular-season AHL games, posting 124 points (64G-60A), a plus-37 rating and 99 penalty minutes.

He has also played in 40 postseason games, recording 32 points (15G-17A), a plus-14 rating and 14 penalty minutes.

During Manchester’s 2015 Calder Cup championship run, Mersch tied for the league-lead in points and ranked second in the league in goals (first among rookies).

Mersch also made his NHL debut during the 2015-16 season with the Kings, posting three points (1G-2A) in 17 games.