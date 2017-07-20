Tickets to the 2017 NHL China Games presented by O.R.G. Packaging in Shanghai and Beijing between the Los Angeles Kings and the Vancouver Canucks are available to the public to purchase today.

Via the Kings:

Tickets to the preseason games between the Kings and Canucks on Sept. 21 at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai and on Sept. 23 at Wukesong Arena in Beijing are available for purchase now via Damai.cn.

Sign up at https://lakings.formstack.com/forms/chinagames for more information regarding LA Kings travel packages and additional ticket information for the 2017 NHL China Games.

The Kings will be designated the home team for the Sept. 21 preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai; while the Canucks will be designated the home team for the game on Sept. 23 at Wukesong Arena in Beijing.

The matchups in September will be the first preseason games conducted in China, but not the first trip for either the Canucks or Kings, who have each participated in youth hockey camps in China in recent years.

With a population of more than 1.3 billion, China is committed to hockey and expects to expand its participation in all winter sports to 300 million people by 2022.

The 2017 NHL China Games presented by O.R.G. Packaging are joint effort of the National Hockey League, the National Hockey League Players’ Association, founding partner O.R.G. Packaging, Beijing Sports Bureau, Shanghai Sports Federation, Shanghai Sports Bureau, Beijing Sports Competitions Administration Center, Chinese Winter Sport Federation and Bloomage International Culture & Sports Development Company Ltd.

The League will work side by side with many of these sports bureaus to develop grassroots hockey programs, support local youth hockey and hockey development at all levels over the following years.

The NHL’s multi-year collaboration with Bloomage International will also play a vital role in helping to promote hockey culture across various regions of the country, supporting the League and its youth hockey initiatives.

The League will look to develop programs to provide schools with training and instructional content to implement these impactful hockey programs that promote physical education, sportsmanship, teamwork and fitness through participation in hockey.