The Los Angeles Kings have signed defenseman Paul LaDue to a one-year, two-way contract extension, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced Friday.

LaDue’s contract carries a cap hit of $874,125 at the NHL level.

The 24-year-old LaDue (born Sept. 6, 1992) is a 6-2, 201-pound native of Grand Forks, North Dakota, who made his NHL debut last season with the Kings, appearing in 22 games, recording eight assists and four penalty minutes.

He also appeared in 38 games during his rookie season with the Ontario Reign (AHL), recording 18 points (6G-12A) and 28 penalty minutes.

At the time of his Feb. 1, recall he ranked tied for first in goals and third in assists among Reign defensemen.

A sixth-round (181st overall) selection of the Kings in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, LaDue played three seasons at the University of North Dakota, appearing in 123 games and posting 62 points (16G-46A), a plus-53 rating and 68 penalty minutes.

He capped off his college career by helping North Dakota beat top-seeded Quinnipiac to win the 2016 NCAA National Championship.