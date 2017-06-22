With the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics select Jayson Tatum, F, Duke

Player: Jayson Tatum is in many ways a throwback to another generation of wing, a high-usage scorer who can shoot, handle, and finish at the rim. His game is more like Carmelo Anthony and Kobe Bryant than LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. His three-point shot improved after a mid-season adjustment, and his defense is underrated since he played alongside turnstiles in Grayson Allen and Luke Kennard at Duke. While his efficiency will be questioned because he loves the midrange shot, he is one of the few players in the draft with true superstar potential.

Fit: The Boston Celtics are a team with plenty of depth at every position, but in the modern NBA you can always use more wings and thus Tatum is a better fit than a guard, whether that was Markelle Fultz with the first pick or Dennis Smith Jr. here. Without Isaiah Thomas on the court Boston was lacking a strong shot creator, and Tatum fills that role perfectly. Defensively he lands in the best possible place to learn the right fundamentals. Drafting Tatum and getting a future pick was the perfect way to handle this draft.

Grade: A+ (pick and trade)