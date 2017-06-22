With the eleventh pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets select Malik Monk, G, Kentucky

Player: Malik Monk is a flat-out scorer, and he poured in buckets from every area of the court last season. As the only shooter in Kentucky’s starting lineup he spent most of his time on the perimeter taking guarded shots, but that didn’t stop him from hitting big shot after big shot. A high school point guard, Monk also boasts upside that he can play backup minutes at the 1, a la C.J. McCollum. Defensively he is limited but puts in the effort and won’t be a complete killer on that end.

Fit: The Charlotte Hornets need shooting, and they need offense off of their bench. In other words, they need Malik Monk. He has the upside of filling a similar role to Jeremy Lin on last season’s Hornets team, except with much more scoring ability. Monk will probably average 20 points per game down the road, and early on he can learn defensive fundamentals from Steve Clifford coming off the bench in Charlotte.

Grade: A