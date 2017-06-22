With the seventh pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the Chicago Bull select Lauri Markkanen, F/C, Arizona

Player: Lauri Markkanen is an incredible shooter, one of the best in the draft and by far the best shooting big. As Sam Vecenie has noted multiple times he could instantly become the best shooter at his position in the league. He has great touch around the rim and a fluid release from outside. The problem with Markkanen is the other end of the court, where he will struggle to not be a turnstile on defense. If he can be a decent defender, his shooting unlocks a future All-Star. If he cannot, then he will be unplayable for a good team.

Fit: The Chicago Bulls just pulled off a wild trade, sending Jimmy Butler and the 16th pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the seventh pick. Despite adding another guard in Dunn, the Bulls don’t have a single point guard with the upside of Smith. However they went with Markkanen instead, and he will immediately give them a floor-spacer they haven’t had. But with Wade and Rondo aging and Butler leaving the team, the Bulls will struggle to field a respectable defense.

Grade: B-