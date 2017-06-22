With the eighth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks select Frank Ntilikina, PG, France

Player: Frank Ntilikina has the physical frame to play either guard position, with the length and strength to be a strong defender down the road in the NBA. He can hit shots from outside, but is not a dynamic ball-handler and will struggle to generate plays himself. Off the ball he can be a catch-and-shoot option who attacks closeouts, so an environment where he doesn’t have to be the sole playmaker will be ideal.

Fit: Ntilikina has been touted as the perfect guard for the Triangle, with the size to defend and the ability to shoot from outside. He is not a dynamic passer but has the ability to move the ball well. The Knicks need star talent and an elite ball-handler, and Ntilikina is neither, but he is also a high-floor player who should be a starter for the Knicks for years to come.

Grade: B