2017 NBA Draft: New York Knicks Select Frank Ntilikina
Posted by on June 22, 2017

With the eighth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks select Frank Ntilikina, PG, France

 

Player: Frank Ntilikina has the physical frame to play either guard position, with the length and strength to be a strong defender down the road in the NBA. He can hit shots from outside, but is not a dynamic ball-handler and will struggle to generate plays himself. Off the ball he can be a catch-and-shoot option who attacks closeouts, so an environment where he doesn’t have to be the sole playmaker will be ideal.

 

Fit: Ntilikina has been touted as the perfect guard for the Triangle, with the size to defend and the ability to shoot from outside. He is not a dynamic passer but has the ability to move the ball well. The Knicks need star talent and an elite ball-handler, and Ntilikina is neither, but he is also a high-floor player who should be a starter for the Knicks for years to come. 

 

Grade: B

