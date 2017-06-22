With the first pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers select Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington.

Player: Markelle Fultz entered the season in the mix for the top overall pick, and he outpaced the competition to become the favorite to go first overall. When the Philadelphia 76ers traded up to the first pick, Fultz became a near-lock to go with the pick. His upside is a true superstar, with an offensive game diverse enough to score at every level. Defensively he showed a lack of effort at Washington, but the athletic tools are there to become average if not better on that end.

Fit: The 76ers have a pair of star-level frontcourt players in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, and desperately needed another star in the backcourt. Fultz gives them the best chance at meeting that need, with a player dynamic enough to handle the ball and play off-ball when Simmons is running point. With questionable point guard prospects in the next two draft classes the time was now, and Philadelphia got their man with the top pick. If Fultz does become a star, the price was worth it.

Grade: A