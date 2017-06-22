Quantcast
2017 NBA Draft: Portland Trail Blazers Select Zach Collins
Posted by on June 22, 2017

With the tenth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the Portland Trail Blazers select Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga

 

Player: Zach Collins is another analytical darling, putting up incredible per-minute numbers as a backup center on a loaded Gonzaga team that made it to the national championship game. If a team is looking for a prototypical modern center, then Collins fits the bill perfectly. He looks like a player who can guard the rim, switch onto the perimeter, score inside, rebound, and develop a three-point shot. The question will be whether his small workload holds up under a heavier minute load against tougher competition.

 

Fit: The Portland Trail Blazers needed a better long-term option off the bench in their backcourt, but they have starters at both the 4 (Al-Farouq Aminu) and the 5 (Jusuf Nurkic) so trading picks 15 and 20 to draft Collins seems like a peculiar use of resources. That being said, he is a great basketball fit alongside any PF, and there is a slight possibility he could play some 4 alongside a stretch-5. If the Trail Blazers wanted to trade up they should have gone for the home run in Harry Giles.

 

Grade: C+ (pick and trade)

