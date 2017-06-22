With the tenth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the Portland Trail Blazers select Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga

Player: Zach Collins is another analytical darling, putting up incredible per-minute numbers as a backup center on a loaded Gonzaga team that made it to the national championship game. If a team is looking for a prototypical modern center, then Collins fits the bill perfectly. He looks like a player who can guard the rim, switch onto the perimeter, score inside, rebound, and develop a three-point shot. The question will be whether his small workload holds up under a heavier minute load against tougher competition.

Fit: The Portland Trail Blazers needed a better long-term option off the bench in their backcourt, but they have starters at both the 4 (Al-Farouq Aminu) and the 5 (Jusuf Nurkic) so trading picks 15 and 20 to draft Collins seems like a peculiar use of resources. That being said, he is a great basketball fit alongside any PF, and there is a slight possibility he could play some 4 alongside a stretch-5. If the Trail Blazers wanted to trade up they should have gone for the home run in Harry Giles.

Grade: C+ (pick and trade)