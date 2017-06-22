With the fifth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings select De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

Player: De’Aaron benefited from a deep postseason run more than any other player in the top-10, as he shined under college basketball’s brightest lights. He absolutely destroyed fellow top point guard Lonzo Ball in their Sweet Sixteen matchup, scoring XX points and smothering him defensively. The bulldog mentality on defense is enticing for teams wanting to set a tone at the point of attack. With or without the ball Fox is lightning quick, in a flash appearing at the basket. His main problem at the next level will be a complete lack of a jump-shot; not only does he not make three-pointers, but he doesn’t take them either.

Fit: The Kings need defensive studs, and Fox absolutely fits that mold. With players such as Buddy Hield and Ben McLemore without strong defensive tools, Fox can step in immediately and make a difference. Offensively the shooting on the roster around him will help to clear space for him to reach the rim, and his speed will force defenses to choose who to guard. But his inability to hit outside shots will limit his ceiling, and the Kings could have gone for a higher ceiling offensively with Dennis Smith Jr. or defensively with Jonathan Isaac.

Grade: C+