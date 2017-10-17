Ready for the NBA season to finally start? Opening night is upon us whether you are ready or not! Here is my season preview masquerading as a very basic over/under prediction for each team, along with a silly zinger that will summarize their season.

*odds provided by Westgate Las Vegas (from Sep. 23)

Eastern Conference

Atlantic

Boston Celtics 54 – Under – The earth Ainge flat

Toronto Raptors 47.5 – Over – The year before extinction

Philadelphia 76ers 39.5 – Over – Trust the Process

New York Knicks 30.5 – Under – Concrete Jungle

Brooklyn Nets 27 – Under – Progress, but competitive? Not nyet

Central

Cleveland Cavaliers 54 – Under – The King’s last dance

Milwaukee Bucks 47 – Over – Trust the Results

Detroit Pistons 38.5 – Over – Even firing on all cylinders, still below .500

Indiana Pacers 31 – Over – Pace themselves to exceed expectations

Chicago Bulls 22.5 – Under – If nobody watches, does this Bulls season actually happen?

Southeast

Washington Wizards 49.5 – Over – Wall wizardry warrants wins

Miami Heat 43 – Over – More hot than cold this year

Charlotte Hornets 43.5 – Under – The Dwight effect

Orlando Magic 33 – Under – Come for Disney, stay for Isaac

Atlanta Hawks 26 – Over – Even Hawks with clipped wings can win 27

Western Conference

Northwest

Oklahoma City Thunder 52.5 – Over – Thunder & Lightning & Carmelo

Minnesota Timberwolves 48 – Under – This time the hype is warranted, but 48+ is not

Denver Nuggets 45.5 – Over – Millsap & Jokic LLP taking the law into their own hands

Portland Trail Blazers 42.5 – Over – Nurkic stays nuclear

Utah Jazz 41 – Over – Expect a Rubio renaissance

Pacific

Golden State Warriors 67.5 – Over – 70 in their sleep

Los Angeles Clippers 44.5 – Under – Milos!

Los Angeles Lakers 33 – Under – Even God can’t help them

Sacramento Kings 28.5 – Under – These veterans and rookies mix like cheese and pineapples

Phoenix Suns 28 – Under – They have bled so much, just let Bledsoe go and tank for sure

Southwest

Houston Rockets 55.5 – Over – Moses has his Point God

San Antonio Spurs 55.5 – Over – Will Popovich ever let them go under?

New Orleans Pelicans 40 – Under – Explosive, like a chemistry experiment gone awry

Memphis Grizzlies 37.5 – Under – Grit N’ Grind, without the Grit or Grind

Dallas Mavericks 35.5 – Over – DSJ won’t let Dirk retire just yet

Eastern Conference Standings

1. Cleveland Cavaliers

2. Boston Celtics

3. Washington Wizards

4. Toronto Raptors

5. Milwaukee Bucks

6. Miami Heat

7. Philadelphia 76ers

8. Charlotte Hornets

9. Detroit Pistons

10. Indiana Pacers

11. Orlando Magic

12. Atlanta Hawks

13. Brooklyn Nets

14. New York Knicks

15. Chicago Bulls

Western Conference Standings

Golden State Warriors Houston Rockets San Antonio Spurs Oklahoma City Thunder Denver Nuggets Portland Trail Blazers Utah Jazz Minnesota Timberwolves Los Angeles Clippers New Orleans Pelicans Dallas Mavericks Memphis Grizzlies Phoenix Suns Sacramento Kings Los Angeles Lakers

Playoffs

Round 1

Cavaliers defeat Hornets

Celtics defeat 76ers

Wizards defeat Heat

Bucks defeat Raptors

Warriors defeat Timberwolves

Rockets defeat Jazz

Trail Blazers defeat Spurs

Nuggets defeat Thunder

Conference Semifinals

Cavaliers defeat Bucks

Celtics defeat Wizards

Warriors defeat Nuggets

Rockets defeat Trail Blazers

Conference Finals

Cavaliers defeat Celtics

Warriors defeat Rockets

Finals

Warriors defeat Celtics

NBA Individual Awards

MVP: Kevin Durant

Finals MVP: Stephen Curry

Defensive Player of the Year: Joel Embiid

Executive of the Year: Sam Presti

Rookie of the Year: Ben Simmons

Sixth Man of the Year: Lou Williams

Most Improved Player: Joel Embiid

Coach of the Year: Gregg Popovich

Sportsmanship Award: Mike Conley

NBA Cares Award: Chris Paul/James Harden