It is never too early to do a mock draft, so now is better than ever to unveil my first 2018 NBA Mock!

I did not overly concern myself with team fits for these selections simply because the draft slots and team rosters are fluid. So the primary focus is to see in what range the prospects are expected to land. Tankathon’s predicted draft order was used. One final note: Marvin Bagley was not included in this mock due to his pending re-classification. If he becomes eligible, he immediately jumps into the top five of this class.

Without further ado here is my way too early 2018 NBA Mock Draft (which will look pretty silly 11 months from now).

Boston Celtics: PG Luka Doncic – The most complete offensive player in this draft class. PG in a SF’s body. Will have to improve his lateral footwork to hang on defense. Chicago Bulls: PF Michael Porter – The most complete two-way player in this draft class. If he shows out with an improved jumper at Mizzou he could easily go #1. Atlanta Hawks: C DeAndre Ayton – The best true center in a draft class stacked with bigs. The ideal modern build for an NBA center. Combines agility, strength, and length to factor as a defensive stalwart. Orlando Magic: C Mohamed Bamba – Skinny, tall, long, agile, and extremely intriguing due to his coordination. If he can develop any offensive game to compliment his incredible defensive potential, NBA scouts will fall in love. 7-9 wingspan. That is not a typo. Phoenix Suns: PF Miles Bridges – Could have snuck into the lottery this year, but another strong season with Tom Izzo could sneak him into the top five in 2018. New York Knicks: SG Kevin Knox – He has the right initials to play for the Knicks, and if he proves to be a great scorer at Kentucky he will be a fine fit with Frank Ntilikina. Of course they could have just drafted Dennis Smith already. Indiana Pacers: PG Collin Sexton – Will be interesting to see how Sexton does at Alabama. This is a weaker PG draft and Sexton will try to separate himself from the rest by carrying a heavy workload. Philadelphia 76ers via Los Angeles Lakers: SG Hamidou Diallo – Diallo has really impressed in international junior tournaments and looks like a high upside rangy Guard-Wing scoring prospect. Sacramento Kings: SF Jaren Jackson Jr. – Will form a dynamic duo with Bridges, but curious to see how the two Spartans complement each other on defense. Offense shouldn’t be a problem, and Jackson is supposed to really contribute on defense. New Orleans Pelicans: PF/C Wendell Carter – Duke’s latest big man prospect. Will have to show scouts whether he is a PF or C at the next level. Dallas Mavericks: SG Gary Trent Jr. – Duke buddies going back to back in this scenario. Trent is a prototypical NBA shooting guard who can raise his stock if he can be a secondary ball-handler for the Blue Devils. Detroit Pistons: PG Trevon Duval – Let’s make it three Blue Devils in a row. Duval is in the mold of Kyrie Irving and hails from New Jersey as well, but unless his handles and scoring translate, he is a smaller guard that won’t guard a chair. Memphis Grizzlies: PF Robert Williams – Could have probably been a lottery selection in 2017. Expectations will be high for him to improve upon his dominant freshman season. Los Angeles Clippers: SF Jarred Vanderbilt – Vanderbilt will be starting for Coach Cal, which means you can book him to leave after his freshman season and get drafted in the first round. Looks like a well-rounded contributor on both ends. Charlotte Hornets: PF P.J. Washington – A Findlay Prep star going to Kentucky on his path to the NBA. How basic. Should be effective in the paint. Portland Trail Blazers: SF Mikal Bridges – This might be a bit too high for Bridges, but if he finally takes initiative in the Villanova offense he will have the platform to show off his versatility. Philadelphia 76ers: PF Rodions Kurucs – The Sixers won’t have many roster spots available and Kurucs is a nice stash to revisit a couple years down the road. Denver Nuggets: C Nick Richards – Kentucky’s freshman center will need to protect the paint and rebound to impress NBA scouts. Atlanta Hawks via Dallas: SF Isaac Bonga – Germany’s intriguing small forward will need to break through into Frankfurt’s rotation. Impressive junior competition film. Phoenix Suns via Miami: Mitchell Robinson – An interesting talent with major potential, but he has already left school (Western Kentucky) after only two weeks on campus, so this is a very strange developing story. Utah Jazz: SF Troy Brown – Brown will have an opportunity to take over where Dillon Brooks left off for the Ducks, but I’m not sure if he can handle and shoot yet. Milwaukee Bucks: PF Chimezie Metu – Returning to USC for his sophomore season, Metu will have to show some more polish on his post moves. Dallas Mavericks via Oklahoma City: PF Brandon McCoy – A very physical long forward who can improve his stock if he is a disruptive defensive force at UNLV. Brooklyn Nets via Toronto: PF Billy Preston – Oak Hill prep star going to Kansas may impress if coach Self is ready to give him a large role in their offense. Washington Wizards: PG Jaylen Hands – A skinny jitterbug of a PG, Hands has a chance to impress at UCLA and move up the draft board. Can pass and shoot and is actually longer than he looks. Cleveland Cavaliers: SG Bruce Brown – An NBA ready athlete that can impact both ends of the floor strictly as a SG. Atlanta Hawks via Houston: PF Arnoldas Kubolka – Was surprised to see him pull out last minute from the 2017 Draft. Kulkolka really impressed in workouts and should look to show off his shooting this season in Europe. Boston Celtics: SG Kostja Mushidi – Really like his 3-and-D potential. The Celtics may not have roster spots, so he has stash potential as well. San Antonio Spurs: C Omer Yurtseven: A strange and disappointing freshman season for the young Turk, but he has the skills to impress as he adapts to a new country. Golden State Warriors: SF Rui Hachimura – Will have a lot of opportunity to dictate the offense for the Zags this year. If they have another sterling year, he will have to be their X-Factor.

Round Two

Philadelphia via Brooklyn: Killian Tillie Oklahoma City via Chicago: Austin Wiley Atlanta: Grayson Allen Orlando: Josh Okogie Phoenix: Rawle Alkins Philadelphia via New York Knicks: Dzanan Musa Brooklyn via Indian: Lonnie Walker Brooklyn via Los Angeles Lakers: Justin Jackson Sacramento: Marques Bolden New Orleans: Allonzo Trier Dallas: De’Anthony Melton Detroit: Lagerald Vick Memphis: Moritz Wagner New York Knicks via Los Angeles Clippers: Aaron Holiday Memphis via Charlotte: Borisa Simanic Denver via Portland: V.J. King Philadelphia: Sviatoslav Mykhailyuk Los Angeles Lakers via Denver: Tyus Battle Minnesota: Tadas Sederkesis Houston via Miami: Abdoulaye N’Doye Utah: Vince Edwards Milwaukee: Devonte’ Graham Oklahoma City: Shake Milton Phoenix via Toronto: Deng Adel Washington: Bonzie Colson Charlotte via Cleveland: Jacob Evans Philadelphia via Houston: Aleksa Ilic Oklahoma City via Boston: Ethan Happ San Antonio: Andrew Jones Denver via Golden State: Blaz Mesicek

So what do you guys think?

Let me know if there are any prospects that I’m sleeping on!