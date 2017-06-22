Terrance Ferguson: PF – Valparaiso, Turns 23 next April

Measurables: 6-9, 225 lbs., 6-10 wingspan

Strengths: Shooting, Scoring, Crafty, Free Throws

Weaknesses: Defense, Explosiveness, Rim Protection

Conclusion: Peters is a well-defined prospect: a PF that provides spacing on offense and needs a ton of work on defense. In his Valparaiso career he has improved his production every season as his role in the offense expanded. As a senior he knocked down more than two 3’s per game with a true shooting percentage over 60 and made almost 90 percent of his free throws. He clearly knows how to put the ball in the hoop and has a sweet shooting stroke. But he has very average size and wingspan with little expectation of becoming a strong defender due to his limited explosiveness and poor lateral foot speed.

Offensively he should be very useful as a pick and pop forward. Due to his experience he has also developed crafty post moves and knows how to get to the line. Against stronger NBA defenders with greater length his efficiency may decrease, but scoring is not a concern. He is a non-factor as a rim protector, and will need to prove that he can become an elite rebounder to earning consistent playing time. Peters is known for having a strong work ethic so expect him to have a lengthy career as a floor spacer off the bench.

Projection: Big Board #42, Mock Draft #40