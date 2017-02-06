Amile Jefferson: PF/C – Duke University

Measurables: 6-9, 200 lbs., 7-0 wingspan

Strengths: Face-up game, Post moves, Transition, Energy, Leadership

Weaknesses: Shot-blocking, Free-throw shooting, Range, Age, Defense (may be too small for NBA 5, too slow for NBA 4)

Conclusion: A highly-touted high school prospect out of Philly, Jefferson probably has the pedigree and body to make it in the NBA, but without a standout quality he will likely go late in the second round or latch on as an undrafted free agent. Needs to improve his shot, expand his range, and become a role player like Patrick Patterson or Amir Johnson. His scoring moves in college will be ineffective against taller, stronger competition at the next level and his ceiling is limited without elite athleticism.

Big Board: #94, Mock Draft: Undrafted