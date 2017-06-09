Blaz Mesicek: Shooting Guard – Enel Brindisi, turns 20 next week

Measurables: 6-6, 190 lbs., 6-9.5 wingspan

Strengths: Offensive Versatility, Shooting, Length, Creative finisher through Contact, Confident floater

Weaknesses: Athleticism, Defense, Poor Competition

Conclusion: Blaz has the classic look of a second round European flier draft and stash pick. On grainy footage, he shows a very well-developed offensive game for a bright-eyed teenager. The lefty combines a nifty handle with a surprisingly quick first step to get by defenders. Must be noted the defenders he faces in the Slovenian and Italian leagues have the lateral foot speed of Jahlil Okafor. He has a knack for scoring and is confident at all three levels; behind the arc, in the mid-range, and in the paint. I really like his touch on floaters and creative finishes through contact at the rim. His jumper looks smooth and natural.

The question with him is how does his mediocre athleticism affect the effectiveness of his offensive arsenal against bigger, stronger, and more explosive NBA defenders. Although Blaz has an impressive wingspan, I don’t expect him to beef up enough to bang with small forwards. Laterally, he won’t really keep up with shooting guards either. So essentially, he most likely will always have to be hidden on defense. If he combined his current set of skills with a wider and stronger frame like Davis Bertans, his value would be that of a late first rounder because he would then get to guard power forwards. He could be a surprisingly valuable stash if he hits a late growth spurt and gains strength because he showcases a diverse array of natural scoring skills.

Projection: Big Board #66, Mock Draft #58