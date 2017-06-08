Bronson Koenig: Point Guard – Wisconsin, turns 23 in November

Measurables: 6-3, 191 lbs., 6-4 wingspan

Strengths: Shooting, Basketball IQ, Intangibles

Weaknesses: Athleticism, Playmaking

Conclusion: Koenig has sleeper appeal at the next level – he’s a knockdown shooter with underrated defensive instincts. However, all those years in a slow-pace Wisconsin offense may not have done him many favors on that end. Koenig wasn’t much of a dimer in college, and that’s unlikely to change if he makes the NBA. Bronson is rather unlikely to hear his name called on draft day, and he’ll be forced to prove himself against fellow classmates in summer league. With that being said, his experience and savvy could make him an attractive target for teams seeking non-traditional point guards who shoot first, second, and third.

Projection: Undrafted in Ilia Shatashvili’s most recent mock draft