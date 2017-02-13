Caleb Swanigan: PF/C – Purdue University, 19 years old

Measurables: 6-9, 250 lbs., 7-3.5 wingspan

Strengths: Shooting, Rebounding, Post Skills, Size

Weaknesses: Post Defense, Turnovers, Quickness, Explosiveness

Conclusion: Swanigan expected to enter the draft last year, but after a poor showing in the combine and private workouts he wisely decided to come back for his sophomore year at Purdue. The decision should pay off if he sustains his current per-40 pace of 24 points, 16 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. He has significantly improved his post game and shooting and with a larger sample size he will validate his 10 percentage point increase in two-point shooting, and 20 percentage point increase in three-point shooting. NBA teams will question his ability to protect the paint, which will prevent him from sneaking into the first round, but he might reward a team taking him in the second round with a productive career as a backup situational big with scoring versatility.

Big Board #76, Mock Draft: Undrafted