D.J. Wilson: Power Forward/Center – Michigan, turns 22 next February

Measurables: 6-10, 234 lbs., 7-3 wingspan

Strengths: Shooting, Defensive Potential, Versatility, Length, Athleticism

Weaknesses: Defensive Discipline, Effort, Playmaking

Conclusion: Wilson saw his stock rise a great deal during the second half of the season as the Wolverines went from being one of the most disappointing teams in the nation to one of the more surprising conference champs. Many mocks across the web, including The Ringer and DraftExpress, have Wilson going in the first round. Meanwhile, both of SB Nation’s Ricky O’Donnell’s most recent mocks have Wilson tabbed in the teens. Most of D.J.’s appeal is based on potential, which is reasonable. Still, it’d be fairly shocking for him to break into the late-lottery or late-teen range after falling under the radar for most of his college career. If he does sneak inside the top 20 picks, it’ll be thanks to his upside, which is tied into his theoretical versatility. Wilson was often beaten by smaller and quicker players when forced to switch, and he has only a decent defensive stance. The tools are there though, and with a little more discipline and a lot more knowledge, he could prove capable of protecting the rim and sliding along the perimeter. A stretch forward who can also operate as a small-ball 5 or bully-ball 3 is a valuable player in the modern NBA.

Projection: No. 33 overall in Ilia Shatashvili’s most recent mock draft