Derrick Walton: Point Guard – Michigan, turns 23 next April

Measurables: 6-1, 189 lbs., 6-2 wingspan

Strengths: Shooting, Improved Playmaking

Weaknesses: Size, Defense

Conclusion: Walton broke out as a senior after three years of quiet and consistently mediocre production. Defensively, he was a pretty solid rebounder in college, and he certainly gave a good effort on that end. Derrick is short but stocky, and he could eventually settle in as a quality backup point guard. However, his lack of height and length puts him at a big disadvantage in the NBA. The keys to whether he survives at the next level will be improving defensively, continuing to bulk up, and further elevating his offensive skills. He’ll need to be really special on offense in order to justify his place on the court, especially when opposing teams will be hunting him and forcing him to switch onto bigger players. Walton always fought hard when faced with a mismatch against a taller and stronger opponent, but often times he was forced to take a foul in those situations. Given that Walton only recently blossomed into an offensive force, it’s possible he’s just beginning to scratch the surface of his potential. Derrick seems unlikely to hear his name called on draft day, but rest assured he’ll be suiting up for summer league.

Projection: Undrafted in Ilia Shatashvili’s most recent mock draft