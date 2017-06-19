Derrick White: Point Guard, Colorado – turns 23 in July

Measurables: 6-4.5, 190 lbs., 6-7.5 wingspan

Strengths: Basketball IQ, Passing, Shooting, Defense, Intangibles, Length

Weaknesses: Strength

Conclusion: White combines the intelligence, intangibles, and toughness of an Andre Miller with the length, three-point shooting, and defense of an athletic 3-and-D guard like George Hill. Derrick doesn’t have the Professor’s post game, but he’s similarly a hard-nosed competitor who thinks and acts one step ahead of most opponents. It’s more fun to imagine someone’s upside than their floor, and there’s no shortage of potential when it comes to Derrick White. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s selected in the middle of the first round, especially if there’s a team hoping to score a diamond in the rough at the position. Given the surplus of freshman point guard talent in this year’s draft, it’s possible franchises will sleep on the seasoned – such as seniors White and Jawun Evans. If White somehow slips to the second round, he’ll be the best bet for a Malcolm Brogdon impression.

Projection: No. 29 overall in Ilia Shatashvili’s most recent mock draft