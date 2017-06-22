Edmond Sumner: Point Guard, Xavier – turns 22 in December

Measurables: 6-6, 176 lbs., 6-9 wingspan

Strengths: Length, Athleticism, Defensive Potential

Weaknesses: Three-Point Shooting, Injury Concerns

Conclusion: Sumner was showing out as a sophomore before suffering a season-ending injury, and if a team drafts him they will do so knowing that he’ll miss a good portion of the 2017-18 campaign to continue recovering. Sumner had a habit of making incredible highlight-reel plays – a chase down block, a driving finish – but he didn’t have enough time to put it all together. He’s still learning the game on both ends, and his most impressive attributes are still his physical ones. If Sumner is drafted, he’ll almost certainly spend time in the G-League once he returns from his injury, and that’d probably be the best-case-scenario. Sumner has a similar build as Shaun Livingston, and like Livingston he’ll need to overcome a serious injury.

Projection: No. 66 prospect on Ilia Shatashvili’s “Biggest” Big Board, Undrafted in his final mock draft (publishes today)